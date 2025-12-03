Federal Ministerial Approval for Traditional Owner Consent to the sale of Appraisal Gas



Beetaloo Energy Receives Federal Ministerial Approval

Sydney, Dec 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ( ASX:BTL ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) advised that the Northern Land Council has received Federal Ministerial approval as required under subsection 27 (3) of the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976 to vary the existing Exploration Deed in relation to EP187 to allow for the sale or beneficial use of gas.



The Ministerial approval follows the consent to the sale of appraisal gas provided by the Traditional Owners of the Mambaliya Rrumburriya Wuyaliya Aboriginal Land Trust on 25 June 2025 and the resulting agreement with Traditional Owners which was subsequently approved by the Executive Council of the Northern Land Council.



"This Federal Ministerial approval is a critical step in the process to seek final NT Government approval for beneficial use of test gas from EP187, as required under section 57AAA of the Petroleum Act 1984 (NT). Upon receipt of that approval, Beetaloo Energy will be able to continue appraisal drilling and gas sales from EP187 for several years while the field is proven up. Beetaloo Energy will advise shareholders once the NT Government approval process reaches its conclusion.



Appraisal gas produced from EP187 will be delivered into the local NT market under our existing gas sales agreement with the NT Government, providing affordable, reliable energy and generating royalties for the benefit of all Territorians.



The Carpentaria-5H flow testing restart disclosed to the market in November is well underway and we look forward to sharing the results of the program in the coming weeks."



- Alex Underwood, Managing Director





About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited





Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is accelerating.

Related Companies