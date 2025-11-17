

Operations Update

Sydney, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ( ASX:BTL ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) advises that flow testing equipment has arrived at the Carpentaria 5H well site. The equipment has been rigged up and will soon commence operations.



The Company acknowledges that the commencement of the IP30 flow test will be later than previously anticipated. This is due to a delay in the arrival of the third party equipment, which was in use for another operator for significantly longer than forecast.



The installation of flow testing equipment enables commencement of the IP30 flow test which is scheduled to begin shortly.



This test will deliver important performance data to guide future well design and support the transition toward pilot production.



Results from the IP30 flow test are expected in December 2025.





About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited





Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is accelerating.

