  Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General
Operations Update
Operations Update

Sydney, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (googlechartASX:BTL) (googlechartEEGUF:OTCMKTS) advises that flow testing equipment has arrived at the Carpentaria 5H well site. The equipment has been rigged up and will soon commence operations.

The Company acknowledges that the commencement of the IP30 flow test will be later than previously anticipated. This is due to a delay in the arrival of the third party equipment, which was in use for another operator for significantly longer than forecast.

The installation of flow testing equipment enables commencement of the IP30 flow test which is scheduled to begin shortly.

This test will deliver important performance data to guide future well design and support the transition toward pilot production.

Results from the IP30 flow test are expected in December 2025.


About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited

Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ASX:BTL

Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is accelerating.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Media and Investor Enquiries
Nick Kell
E: info@beetalooenergy.com
T: +61-2-9251-1846
WWW: www.beetalooenergy.com



Link: Operations Update

Related Companies
Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited cs ct ja en kr ae de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) Quarterly Activities Report 30 September and Interview with MD Alex Underwood
  • VIDEO: Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) Shareholder Support Erupts as Gas Production Draws Closer
  • VIDEO: Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) Interview with MD Alex Underwood Addressing the Energy Crisis
  • Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) Video Interview with Managing Director Alex Underwood

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited


    Read More About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited