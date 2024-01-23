

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a medical technology company at the forefront of precision medicine and predictive diagnostics, is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 31 December 2023 and subsequent to the period end.



- US Medicare confirms reimbursement price for PromarkerD: Major milestone achieved with Proteomics International's predictive test for diabetic kidney disease assigned a payment rate of US$390.75 which became effective 1 January 2024



- PromarkerD to be available in Chile: Expanded deal with established partner Omics Global Solutions extends reach in Central and South America



- R&D tax incentive funding: Company's cash reserves further strengthened by $1.85 million government rebate



- KOL engagement and PIQ in the media: Proteomics International's team attended several important conferences, whilst the Company's diagnostic pipeline continues to attract media attention with new interviews on the importance of early screening for the chronic diseases of endometriosis and oesophageal cancer



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS



Proteomics International's activities fall into three key areas:



(i) Commercialisation of PromarkerD, the predictive test for diabetic kidney disease (DKD)



(ii) Precision diagnostic tests in development - the PromarkerTM pipeline



(iii) Specialist accredited analytical services on a commercial basis



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PF7P076Z





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

