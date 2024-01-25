Melbourne, Jan 25, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Sobolewski as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").



Mr Sobolewski's experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the "LU7 Dream Team". At Galaxy Resources, John played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction, and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. John was also crucial in establishing finance teams and systems in Australia and internationally.



His experience in financial and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe completing Definitive Feasibility Studies of the Quebec Lithium Processing Hub Concentrator and Lithium Carbonate Refinery projects.



Mr Sobolewski is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include Managing Director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and Company Secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, Financial Controller and Company Secretary with Croesus Mining NL and Group Accountant and Company Secretary with Titan Resources NL.



Commenting on his appointment, Mr Sobolewski said that he was looking forward to joining the LU7 team. "I am thrilled to join a team that has unsurpassed experience in an industry that is critical to the world's energy transition. With my skills and experience, I endeavour to play a key role in delivering the Company's compelling Quebec Lithium Processing Hub strategy," he said.





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Related Companies