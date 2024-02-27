

Investor Webinar 5 March 2024

Sydney, Feb 27, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Broken Hill Cobalt Project and Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Update



When: 5 March 2024

Time: 10.30 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 30 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

