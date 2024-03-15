  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Cobalt Blue Refinery to Meet US & EU Battery Metal Demand
Sydney, Mar 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is positioned to provide the first Australian-domiciled response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the EU Critical Raw Minerals Act (CRMA). The proposed Cobalt-Nickel Refinery is a key building block for supplying responsibly sourced battery raw materials, empowering Allied Nations in the Energy Transition.

Plans have recently been unveiled to build the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area, south of Perth, Western Australia, with first production estimated by early 2026.

The Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook MLA, has provided a letter of support for the refinery, acknowledging its alignment with Western Australia's Battery and Critical Minerals Strategy and potential role in further solidifying the State's position as a national leader in battery material production.

The refinery aims to become a key supplier of responsibly sourced battery metals to meet soaring global demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Its timely development aligns with the growing push for a secure Allied Nation supply chain as envisioned by the recently enacted IRA and CRMA. These ground-breaking legislations offer significant incentives for responsibly sourced materials, reshaping the global critical minerals landscape.

The future role of the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery is shown below - processing feedstock from domestic and international sources for export to global markets (primarily Japan, Europe, and North America).

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

