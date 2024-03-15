

Cobalt Blue Refinery to Meet US & EU Battery Metal Demand

Sydney, Mar 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is positioned to provide the first Australian-domiciled response to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the EU Critical Raw Minerals Act (CRMA). The proposed Cobalt-Nickel Refinery is a key building block for supplying responsibly sourced battery raw materials, empowering Allied Nations in the Energy Transition.



Plans have recently been unveiled to build the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area, south of Perth, Western Australia, with first production estimated by early 2026.



The Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook MLA, has provided a letter of support for the refinery, acknowledging its alignment with Western Australia's Battery and Critical Minerals Strategy and potential role in further solidifying the State's position as a national leader in battery material production.



The refinery aims to become a key supplier of responsibly sourced battery metals to meet soaring global demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). Its timely development aligns with the growing push for a secure Allied Nation supply chain as envisioned by the recently enacted IRA and CRMA. These ground-breaking legislations offer significant incentives for responsibly sourced materials, reshaping the global critical minerals landscape.



The future role of the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery is shown below - processing feedstock from domestic and international sources for export to global markets (primarily Japan, Europe, and North America).



About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

