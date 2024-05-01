Webinar Notice - 8 May 2024
Sydney, May 1, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) (COH:FRA) (CBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with Investor Relations Manager Joel Crane and Rho Motion Head of Research Iola Hughes.
Date: 8 May 2024
Time: 4.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes
To register in advance for this free webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7E15W7BL
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
