Webinar Notice - 8 May 2024
Webinar Notice - 8 May 2024

Sydney, May 1, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with Investor Relations Manager Joel Crane and Rho Motion Head of Research Iola Hughes.

Date: 8 May 2024
Time: 4.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes

To register in advance for this free webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7E15W7BL

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



