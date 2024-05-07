  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, May 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) announcement on 1 May 2024, please see the attached investor webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.

Date: 8 May 2024
Time: 4.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes

Please register in advance for this free webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V7GWYH9J

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com

*To view the Presentation Slides, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NEMO29JS


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



