

Webinar Presentation

Sydney, May 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to the Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited's ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) announcement on 1 May 2024, please see the attached investor webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.



Date: 8 May 2024

Time: 4.00 pm AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 30 minutes



Please register in advance for this free webinar:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V7GWYH9J



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com



*To view the Presentation Slides, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/NEMO29JS





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

