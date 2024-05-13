loading.........

Malibu, CA, May 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Welcome back to Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin. In this segment we speak with Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd, trading on the ( CNSX:GCC ) ( GCCFF:OTCMKTS ). The company's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property is located in central British Columbia, Canada, near the town of Hixon which sits about 55 km south of Prince George and about 50km north of Quesnel.



Over the past 4 years, Golden Cariboo Resources has been consolidating this project, and is now the only public company other than Osisko Development Corp. to solely own property in this region. In terms of the geography, it is best described as a bookshelf where on one end of the bookshelf, Osisko Development Corp.'s project is heading into production. At the other end sits Golden Cariboo Resources' Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Property - in very similar rocks - with access to virtually all of the same infrastructure and resources.



The 3814ha property comprises 21 contiguous mineral tenures and is accessible year-round via forest service roads leaving Highway 97 near the community of Hixon, British Columbia. The Property was acquired by Golden Cariboo in 2019 and is surrounded to the north, south and west by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Development Corp. Mr. Callaghan has served as President, CEO and been on the board of numerous public companies in his progressive career in the BC - Yukon mining industry spanning over 30 years.



His focus has been in the Gold Bridge/Bralorne, Goldstream/Revelstoke, Wells/Barkerville and Atlin gold camps, including 20 years in the Smithers Cu-Ag-Au and Keno Hill Ag-Pb-Zn camps, culminating in bringing two gold mines into production. Mr. Callaghan is originally responsible for the strategic plan leading to the discovery, financing and initial feasibility work for Osisko Development Corp's ( CVE:ODV ) ( NYSE:ODV ) Cariboo Gold Project.



Mr. Callaghan began assembling the Cariboo Gold Project near Wells in central BC in 1994, made the original Bonanza Ledge Discovery in 2000, processed a 10,000 tonne bulk sample in 2004 at the Mt. Polley Mine, completed approximately 150,000 meters of drilling which was subsequently twinned and expanded upon by Osisko to achieve similar results. Is Osisko a likely suitor for Golden Cariboo? Listen to the interview.



Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with highly targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV).

Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Project includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the old workings, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860s.

