

Appointment of Director

Perth, Sep 16, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Williams to its Board as an independent nonexecutive director, effective 16 September 2024. The appointment of Dr Williams is part of the Company's previously announced and ongoing review of the additional Board and Management skills and experience necessary to accelerate its commercialisation initiatives.



Dr Williams is an accomplished manager, director, scientist and investor with experience covering all aspects of life-science technology translation. Over the past 25 years, as an established entrepreneur, he has beeninvolved from startup to commercialisation, including CEO, CTO, Director and Chair roles, of numerous biotech companies which have resulted in five Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs and medical devices. He conceived the technology behind iCeutica Inc (acquired in 2011) and co-discovered the lead therapy for ASX-listed Dimerix Limited ( ASX:DXB ), now in Phase 3 trials for Chronic Kidney Disease.



Dr Williams is currently CEO of Health Translation Group Ltd, a not-for-profit company focusing on translation of medical research outcomes, a Director of the Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science and agriculture start-up Demagtech, and a member of the WA State Government's Health and Medical Life Sciences Industry Advisory Group. He was previously co-founder and Investment Director of early-stage VC firm Yuuwa Capital, and appointed director on several portfolio companies, a Director of clinical trial facility Linear Clinical Research and a member of the Australian Federal Government's Entrepreneurs' Program Committee.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said he was delighted to welcome Dr Williams to the Board:



"James brings industry specific skills and a proven record of commercialisation experience to strengthen our Board at a pivotal stage of our company's development, and his wealth of industry-specific knowledge, especially in the Chronic Kidney Disease space, will be invaluable. With operational insights from an accomplished entrepreneur and investor we look forward to leveraging his experience in the next phase of Proteomics International's growth."



Dr Williams, who will also assume the role of Deputy Chair, said that he was excited to join the PIQ Board at a time when the company was poised for substantial growth:



"There are enormous commercial opportunities for our pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests which address areas of significant unmet medical need from diabetic kidney disease (PromarkerD), to endometriosis (PromarkerEndo) and esophageal cancer (PromarkerEso) - these tests have the potential to transform the management of these diseases, and I am looking forward to being part of that process."



Dr Williams holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of Aberdeen, a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Melbourne, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia and is a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

