

Board Renewal Update

Perth, Oct 30, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) today announces the appointment of Aaron Brinkworth to its Board as independent, non-executive Director, in concert with the retirement of Roger Moore as non-executive Director, both to become effective on the date of the company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 November 2024.



Proteomics International also announces that non-executive director James Williams will become Chair and Neville Gardiner will stand down from the role and continue as a non-executive director at the close of the company's 2024 AGM.



Mr Aaron Brinkworth is a former biopharmaceutical executive with 25 years industry experience.



Over a 22-year career at Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ), he held senior commercial, patient access and strategic licensing roles. Mr Brinkworth has led Gilead's Asia Pacific commercial and access operations where he was responsible for developing high performing sales, marketing, and distribution networks across the region. He managed geographically dispersed teams and business partners across 31 countries and is experienced in building strategic partnerships with industry leaders, government officials and non-government organisations. Mr Brinkworth currently serves as non-executive Director for Resonance Health Ltd ( ASX:RHT ). He is a graduate of the AICD Company Directors course and maintains active membership of the AICD.



Mr Moore has had a distinguished career in the life science industry and served Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd as non-executive director since 2016.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "we are excited to welcome Aaron to the team, and James to his new role as we continue our company's growth trajectory. We also express our gratitude to Roger for his considerable contributions to the growth of the company during his eight years on the Board, and to Neville for his guidance as Chair over the past three years."





