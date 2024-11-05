  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar 7 November 2024

Sydney, Nov 5, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr Joel Crane.

TOPIC: Business Update
When: Thursday 7 November 2024
Time: 2.00 pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 45 minutes

To register for this free webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/WW3N2717

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



Link: Investor Webinar 7 November 2024

