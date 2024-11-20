  Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Biotech#Health & Pharm General
Investor Presentation
Investor Presentation

Perth, Nov 20, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (googlechartASX:PIQ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe today to attendees of the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2024.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E331RHW6


About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd

Proteomics International Laboratories LtdProteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel
Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Andrew Williams
Public Relations
Profile Media
T: +61 412 614 125
E: andreww@profilemedia.com.au



Link: Investor Presentation

Related Companies
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ja en de fr 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Last 7 Days: 344) (Last 30 Days: 345) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Biotech#Health & Pharm General

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Proteomics International Laboratories Limited (ASX:PIQ) MD Dr. Richard Lipscombe Talks about the PromarkerD Test and Agreement with Sonic Healthcare

    • Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd


    Read More About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd