Vertex power up the gravity gold plant at the high-grade Reward Gold Mine



Perth, Dec 12, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce an update on the Reward Gold mine start up, with powering the plant up now completed and mechanical commissioning underway.



The processing facility rebuild, refurbishment and installation has progressed safely, efficiently and to plan, with the focus now turning to dry and wet commissioning of the respective operating circuits.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Vertex power up the newly installed Gravity Gold plant at the Reward Gold Mine.



- The Power generation units have now been installed and plugged into the Gravity plant.



- The plant components are now all installed and connected electrically.



- Completion of the dry stack tailing storage facility and tailings pipework installation.



- The plant can now be started up and mechanically tested and operated.



- Wet commissioning and ore feed commissioning will follow.



- Ore Sorter installation will be a retrofitted in early January



- Commissioning will be with stockpiled gold ore located alongside the gold plant



Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, said: "On time and within budget, the refurbishment and installation activities at the Reward gravity gold processing plant are almost complete with power up testing now underway. Our focus is now switching to dry and wet commissioning in the lead up to first gold next month. This is an exciting milestone for the company given the quality of the plant and the low capex required to get to this stage".



The Reward gold mine is well placed for a simple start -up:



- The new processing plant has been installed adjacent to the underground mine portal (640 Level) and over the existing footprint of the existing plant



- The 640 Level extends into the resource and no stripping required.



- Second egress in place with existing ladder way from 640 Level to surface.



- Some underground fleet and utility services are already owned by Vertex. With new fleet arriving.



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B92995G8





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

