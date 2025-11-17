

Ore Production Update, Reward Gold Mine

Perth, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) report gold grades increasing as the company gets to areas of planned development and production activity. Current broken stocks are detailed below in link below*.



Average grade is up 183% from the announcement made on 27 October 2025 by Vertex Minerals Limited.



Gold grade is expected to increase to more than 10g/t in early December 2025.



Gold production ramp up is progressing, with more development headings coming online as the completion of rehabilitation tasks open additional areas.



Tele-remote hut has been taken underground for installation. The new Aramine 350D loader is tele-remote capable and commissioning is planned to commence in the coming week.



Planned gold sales for November 2025 are expected to exceed 150 ounces from the start-up stope ore hauled in the month.



Ore processed over the weekend (15 & 16 November 2025) totalled 320 tonnes.



Note: The Company's earlier market announcement referred to rehabilitation of submerged areas, which may have given the impression that the mine has a water issue and could flood.



To clarify, this is not the case, the declines below the adit have acted like sumps and, over the last 12 years, have filled at a very slow rate. The mine does not generate much water and what water it does generate is well drained. The quantity of water produced is of sufficient quantity to use as makeup water in the plant.



