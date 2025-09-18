

Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Perth, Sep 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas.



- Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant



- 100% owned



- No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded



- Low operating Cost



- High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more



- Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development



- 1.8M Au oz historically mined



- Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t



- Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only



- Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/484ZF4X8





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

