

Reward Gold Mine Production Update

Perth, Aug 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the commencement of development of the first two stope blocks at the Reward Mine. Since commissioning the ventilation fan on Thursday 21 August, a total of 500 tonnes of ore has been blasted and bogged to the Amalgamated portal for processing.



Operational Milestones



- Vertex is today pleased to announce first freshly blasted ore sourced from the first two stoping blocks at the Reward Underground Mine.



- Ore is from development stripping (making ore drives larger for machine access) in preparation for mechanised stoping operations.



- Reward ore will be processed via the Gravity Only gold processing plant located at the entry to the mine.



- The material will start replacing feed from the low-grade surface ore stockpile, with the aim of achieving 100% feed from higher grade underground ore sources over the next few weeks.



- The underground electrical transformer is energised and 1,000 Volt power reticulated underground.



- The Primary Ventilation Fan was commissioned on Thursday 21 August, giving excitement to the Vertex Mining Team. Powered ventilation in the mine means mining can start in earnest.



- 1550 Decline is dewatered, with first ore blasted.



- Vertex aims to have developed multiple mining fronts, with over around 400m of strike, to achieve continuous feed to the plant.



Underground broken stocks include 200 tonnes at 5.4g/t from the 1325 strip, while the remaining 300 tonnes is pending assay grades but from 1438 stope area and 1555 decline strip.



The Company is spreading initial production areas around 400 metres of strike length to provide operational flexibility. Significant effort is underway setting up the 1720 stopes to the northern end of the mine, primarily accessed from the 1555 Decline. The Company is focussed on initially mining high grade ore, primarily from the Mica 1 and Mica 2 Veins. M1 and M2 are parallel veins and around 2m apart.



The Company is employing multiple mining methods to diversify risk and maximise head grade These include airleg gallery and shrink stoping, jumbo cut and fill stoping and narrow vein longhole open stoping.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0CUE41IB





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

Related Companies