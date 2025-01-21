

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics is pleased to provide the following update on its business activities for the three months to 31 December 2024.



- Breakthrough results for endometriosis diagnostic blood test: Plasma protein biomarker panel identifies all stages of endometriosis with high accuracy, with results published in the prestigious medical journal Human Reproduction.



- PromarkerD results for predicting kidney decline in type 1 diabetes published: Far-reaching results published in the peer-reviewed journal of Clinical Diabetes and Endocrinology show PromarkerD demonstrated high accuracy in predicting chronic kidney disease in patients with type 1 diabetes.



- Novel OxiDx test detects muscle damage in elite athletes: World-first results demonstrate the OxiDx test can identify and assess recovery from intense exercise in elite marathon runners.



- R&D tax incentive funding: Company's cash reserves further strengthened by $2.16 million government rebate



- KOL and consumer engagement plus PIQ in the media



- Financial and Corporate Highlights: Dr James Williams becomes Chair, appointment of Aaron Brinkworth to the Board as independent, non-executive Director, while new Chief Commercial Officer and Clinical Pathologist join the management team.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M5YL2KOE





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

