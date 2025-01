December Quarterly Report Advisory

Brisbane, Jan 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the Company's December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Friday, 31 January 2025.



The Company will host an investor webcast covering the December Quarterly results commencing at 9.30am (AEDT - Sydney, Melbourne) on Friday, 31 January 2025.



Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/BOUO6H2R



Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform.



This link will also provide access to the archive version that will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the webcast. Please note that it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the call.





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region

prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC).

