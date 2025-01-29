Perth, Jan 29, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) announced an update on funding of the CERENERGY sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.



On 14 June 2024, the Company, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants. These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions.



Debt Process



A funding invitation document (investment teaser) has been finalised and distributed to various financial institutions for debt funding in the project. The Group has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in a first market round, receiving predominantly positive initial feedback. Several of these institutions have expressed strong interest in participating in the financing. The Group is now in the process of shortlisting potential lenders to identify the most suitable financial partners for the project. To support a thorough due diligence process, a secure data room has been set up, providing detailed project information to interested financiers and ensuring full transparency. The DFS financial model has been adjusted to stress-test various funding scenarios tailored to the lending institutions ABG has engaged with. Further steps involve determining the most suitable banks to form a syndicate and appointing a lead bank to guide the lending process. This syndicate will play a crucial role in structuring the financing arrangement to meet the project's requirements.



Equity Funding



In addition to ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to support the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, the Altech Group plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment aims to attract investors who can bring not only capital, but also strategic value to the project, aligning with the CERENERGY project's long-term growth and sustainability objectives.



The Group is specifically targeting large utility groups, data centre operators, investment funds and corporations that are heavily involved in the green energy transition. These entities are seen as ideal partners due to their strong alignment with the project's focus on sustainable energy solutions, as well as their capacity to provide substantial financial backing.



To date, significant progress has been made in these equity discussions. Several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) have been signed, allowing for deeper engagement with Figure 1. Financing Plan and Structure prospective investors. Altech has also circulated draft term sheets to a number of interested parties, outlining the proposed terms and conditions for investment. These documents serve as a starting point for negotiations, paving the way for more detailed discussions regarding the potential equity stake and partnership structure.



The strategic decision to divest a portion of the project is aimed at reducing the overall financial burden on the Company while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both the equity and debt components, the Company aims to finalise the full financing package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY battery plant.



The next steps will focus on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are crucial for moving forward with the project.



CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "The funding stage of any project is the most complex and challenging process of any project. Securing a big four funding adviser with expertise and a global network is a major step in our financing efforts.



Altech is advancing both debt and equity discussions, along with offtake agreements, to fully fund the CERENERGY project. We are seeing strong interest, especially from European banks and potential equity partners".



Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anode Achieved in Silumina Anodestm Lithium-ion Battery Altech achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina TM Anodes battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough. By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material.



In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.



About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

