Perth, Feb 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced commissioning the recently installed Ore sorter/pre concentrator at the Hill End Gold plant.



Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorting installation and commissioning is very exciting as this presents incredible commercial and environmental benefits for Vertex. It has been shown that Reward Gold ore is perfectly suited for this technology. By upgrading the Reward high-grade ore material to an even higher grade,significantly reducesthe processing costs and increasing the returns per tonne".



Reward Gold sorting success can be attributed to several factors:



- The ability of TOMRA's LASER system to detect, classify, and eject quartz away from the relatively low to nil -grade host-rock



- The liberation of quartz from host-rock at this size fraction



- The reliability of gold association to quartz in this ore



- Reward Greywacke perfectly separates from the quartzin blasting and crushing



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Ore sorter/pre concentrator now being commissioned at the Hill End gravity gold plant.



- With the new Sorter installed, TOMRA technicians are over this week commissioning the laser sorter and incorporating it into the Hill End gravity gold plant.



- The sorter commissioning is being undertaken while the gravity concentrator is commissioning/processing gold ore.



- Vertex operators are being trained by Gekko Technicians



- Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction & 337.20% increase in grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024)



TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant.



Vertex believe ore sorting technology can positively impact the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's operations at Reward by.



- Gravity processing significantly higher -grade ore post sorting, and less feed tonnes, resulting in reduced.



o plant running time

o operator hours

o energy & water consumption, leading to,

o lower operating costs and

o reduced carbon footprint.



- Further - Tailings material (sand) can be significantly reduced in volume, leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.



