CERENERGY(R) PROJECT ACHIEVES ENVIRONMENTAL AND CONSTRUCTION (BimSch-G) APPROVAL



Perth, Mar 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) is excited to announce that it has received the BimSch-G approval, an environmental and construction permit, for its 120 MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPack production facility in Saxony, Germany. With this approval secured, the Company's joint venture German subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is now positioned to start site clearing and construction, pending successful project funding.



Altech, in collaboration with its engineering subcontractor LEADEC and its architecture and balance of plant subcontractor ARIKON, submitted an application for a permit and license to the authorities for the proposed construction and operation of the 120 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project in September 2023. In Germany, the approval process for construction and operation is determined by the environmental risk impacts, with most projects falling under the jurisdiction of the German Federal Immission Control Act (known as BimSchG) for federal approval.



The Company took a proactive approach by initiating the project's permit and license process in parallel with the DFS process. This strategic decision has prevented any potential delays in project execution once financing is secured. Furthermore, obtaining environmental and construction (BimSch-G) approval will provide financial institutions with a higher degree of confidence.



Group Managing Director Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased to have received the final licensing approval for our 120 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project so early. Our approach of being dynamic, quick moving and to run things concurrently, puts Altech in good stead to complete the financing process. We appreciate the authorities' recognition of our professional and responsible approach, and we're thankful for their exceptional support".





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

