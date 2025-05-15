Chinese patent granted for OxiDx technology to measure oxidative stress



Chinese Patent Granted for OxiDx Technology

Perth, May 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd, has secured new intellectual property protection following the grant of a patent in China for the platform technology which precisely measures levels of oxidative stress.



- The OxiDx test, which detects oxidative stress via a simple fingerprick blood sample, is gaining interest from diverse sectors including high-performance sports and horse racing



- The new Chinese patent for the OxiDx technology is valid until 2039 with intellectual property protection now covering the USA, Japan, Europe, China and Australia



- Health impact - Oxidative stress is linked to over 70 health conditions, including muscle injuries which account for up to 55% of sports injuries



Oxidative stress occurs when the body's antioxidant defences are overwhelmed by an excess of toxic oxidants, often referred to as free radicals. Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions, with levels often reflective of a person's health condition. The OxiDx test is being used to measure levels of muscle damage via a simple fingerprick blood sample to detect protein biomarkers in the blood.



In professional sports, muscle injuries are the most frequent cause of incapacity, accounting for up to 55% of all injuries. Similarly, in the horse racing industry, 85% of thoroughbreds suffer at least one injury during their two- and three-year old racing seasons.



The Chinese patent (number ZL201980022119.X), titled "Methods for measuring relative oxidation levels of a protein" is valid until March 2039, and follows earlier granting of second generation patents in Australia, Europe and Japan, with all patents valid until March 2039. The Company's original OxiDx patents cover Australia and USA, and are valid until 2026 and 2028 respectively. The second generation patent is also pending in USA, Singapore, and India.



About OxiDx



OxiDx Pty Ltd (Perth, Western Australia) is a 66 per cent owned subsidiary of Proteomics International.



OxiDx is commercialising technology for measuring oxidative stress developed in collaboration with The University of Western Australia. Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions, with levels often reflective of a person or animal's health condition. The patented OxiDx test detects systemic oxidative stress using a precise ratio-metric method to detect protein biomarkers via a simple fingerpick blood sample that can be collected in the home or on the field. Target applications include high-performance athletes and the horse racing industry, where the OxiDx test can be used to assess muscle damage and to monitor recovery from heavy exercise.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Related Companies