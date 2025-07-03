MAIDEN EXPLORATION PROGRAM TO COMMENCE IMMINENTLY AT HORSE HEAVEN GOLD, ANTIMONY, SILVER, TUNGSTEN PROJECT IN THE U.S.



Maiden Exploration Program to Commence at US Idaho Project

Adelaide, July 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that a surface exploration mapping and sampling program will begin imminently in early July 2025 on the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA.



Work will begin immediately following final preparations at Resolution's Horse Heaven Project. Located directly adjacent to the NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources Corp ( NASDAQ:PPTA ) $2 billion Stibnite1 Gold Mine, the planned exploration is designed to fast track the generation of high priority targets for drill testing.



Highlights



Resolution Minerals to commence its maiden exploration program at the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA this month.



Resolution Minerals has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Horse Heaven Gold (Au), Antimony (Sb), Silver (Ag), Tungsten (W) Project (Horse Heaven or the Project), located in the historical Stibnite Mining District of Valley County, central Idaho.



As a sign of confidence, Resolution Minerals has agreed to expend funds on these preparatory exploration activities in advance of completing its acquisition of the Project (anticipated to occur in late July 2025 following the shareholders' meeting to approve the acquisition that is scheduled for 25 July 2025). This early preparation allows for drilling to commence in August.



The key objective of the upcoming exploration program is to determine the true extent of the surface mineralisation at both the Golden Gate and Antimony Hill Fault Zones, which remain open ended. In the process, the Company intends generating targets for its first phase drilling.



Antimony was produced at Horse Heaven during World War I and World War II, highlighting the Project's strategic significance as a potential source of military-grade antimony during periods of global conflict.



Tungsten was produced and milled sporadically at Horse Heaven from the 1950's to the 1980's.



Maiden exploration program will target highly-prospective historic anomalies and aim to determine extensions of previously-identified mineralisation that can be incorporated into future exploration plans.



RML aims to significantly expand its resource base at Horse Heaven through the application of modern exploration technologies including a combination of deeper RC and diamond core drilling, soil geochemistry and selective geophysical techniques to define additional drill targets at Horse Heaven.



The U.S. currently has no domestic antimony production and is 100% reliant on imports, making Horse Heaven strategically very well positioned to potentially address the long-term antimony supply shortage if progressed through to production



RML has commenced U.S. government engagement to explore potential access to various federal programs and incentives to fast-track permitting approvals and U.S. Department of Defence funding grants for Horse Heaven.



U.S. OTC listing is progressing well, and further updates will be provided imminently.



Horse Heaven is well-situated in the Yellow Pine Mining District, sharing its eastern boundary with Nasdaq-listed antimony giant Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. Stibnite hosts a 4.8M ounce Gold reserve and a significant endowment of antimony and tungsten.



Key objectives of this maiden campaign include:



- Extensive mapping and sampling at the Golden Gate Fault Zone to expand geologic knowledge and identify extensions of potential mineralisation to both the north and south of historic drilling;



- Additional mapping and sampling at Antimony Creek to expand geologic knowledge and assist in identifying sites for future drilling;



- Initial mapping and sampling at the Vibeka Creek target area, located immediately east of Golden Gate;



- Confirming drill sites for planned August drill program and identifying potential locations for future drill programs; and



- Informing the upcoming geophysical program and drill targeting.



There is no guarantee that mineralisation similar to Stibnite Gold Project will be identified. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralisation at nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Horse Heaven Project.



Craig Lindsay, Resolution Minerals CEO elect of U.S. Operations, commented:



"This maiden exploration program represents a key step forward in progressing our flagship U.S.-focused critical metals development strategy. The Horse Heaven Project boasts a strong historical production legacy, is well-located adjacent to the US$2.2B Stibnite Mine development and represents significant blue-sky potential for investors. Our fieldwork will focus on confirming historical data, assessing the location and state of previous workings, and gaining insight into the broader geological footprint, which is analogous to Perpetua's Stibnite Project."



To view the full announcement with tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9S23718C





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

Related Companies