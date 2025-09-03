EAST COAST RESEARCH REPORT: TIER 1 ANTIMONY GOLD OPPORTUNITY



East Coast Research Report

Sydney, Sep 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals ( ASX:RML ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NC3:FRA ) is pleased to share a new research report by East Coast Research with a 12-month target price of A$0.15 per share - a 154% premium to our current share price.



The report highlights the scale of our flagship Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, a Tier-1 U.S. critical minerals system hosting antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten. Situated next to Perpetua Resources' US$2bn Stibnite Project, Horse Heaven shares the same mineralogy and history of production, positioning us at the heart of America's push to secure domestic supplies of defence-critical minerals.



Key Points



- Strong upside - New research coverage sets a 12-month target of A$0.15 per share, a 154% premium to our current price.



- Flagship project - Horse Heaven in Idaho hosts antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten, adjacent to Perpetua's US$2bn Stibnite Project.



- Drilling underway - Maiden program now testing high-grade mineralisation with historic assays up to 5.9 g/t Au and 19.15% Sb.



- NASDAQ dual listing - Roth Capital is leading our U.S. listing to access the world's largest pool of capital.



- Critical minerals momentum - Strong macro tailwinds as the U.S. prioritises reshoring supply chains for gold, antimony, and tungsten.



*To view the Research Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZWA5476D





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

