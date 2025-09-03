  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Mining#Gold#Copper#Vanadium#Cobalt

EAST COAST RESEARCH REPORT: TIER 1 ANTIMONY GOLD OPPORTUNITY

East Coast Research Report
East Coast Research Report

Sydney, Sep 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals (googlechartASX:RML) (googlechartRLMLF:OTCMKTS) (googlechartNC3:FRA) is pleased to share a new research report by East Coast Research with a 12-month target price of A$0.15 per share - a 154% premium to our current share price.

The report highlights the scale of our flagship Horse Heaven Project in Idaho, a Tier-1 U.S. critical minerals system hosting antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten. Situated next to Perpetua Resources' US$2bn Stibnite Project, Horse Heaven shares the same mineralogy and history of production, positioning us at the heart of America's push to secure domestic supplies of defence-critical minerals.

Key Points

- Strong upside - New research coverage sets a 12-month target of A$0.15 per share, a 154% premium to our current price.

- Flagship project - Horse Heaven in Idaho hosts antimony, gold, silver, and tungsten, adjacent to Perpetua's US$2bn Stibnite Project.

- Drilling underway - Maiden program now testing high-grade mineralisation with historic assays up to 5.9 g/t Au and 19.15% Sb.

- NASDAQ dual listing - Roth Capital is leading our U.S. listing to access the world's largest pool of capital.

- Critical minerals momentum - Strong macro tailwinds as the U.S. prioritises reshoring supply chains for gold, antimony, and tungsten.

*To view the Research Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZWA5476D


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals LtdResolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

https://twitter.com/Resolution_LTD https://www.facebook.com/ResolutionMinerals/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/resolution-minerals-ltd/?viewAsMember=true abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Link: East Coast Research Report

Related Companies
Resolution Minerals Ltd
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 842) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Mining#Gold#Copper#Vanadium#Cobalt

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Investor Video Presentation by MD Duncan Chessell

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Resolution Minerals Ltd


    Read More About Resolution Minerals Ltd