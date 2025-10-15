Proteomics International expands endometriosis collaboration with University of Melbourne and Royal Women's Hospital



Collaboration expanded to advance Endometriosis blood test

Perth, Oct 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce it has expanded its collaborative research agreement with the University of Melbourne and the Royal Women's Hospital (RWH), one of the world's leading centres for endometriosis research. The collaboration is in two parts: to enable additional clinical validation studies for the Company's PromarkerEndo test for diagnosing endometriosis, and the development of tissue specific biomarkers for endometriosis to generate a future specialised diagnostic test.



- Proteomics International, University of Melbourne and Royal Women's Hospital expand research collaboration to advance the PromarkerEndo blood test and improve diagnosis of endometriosis



- Promarker(R)Endo is a first-in-class blood test validated to diagnose endometriosis, including in the early stages of the disease, and is due to launch in Australia in H2 CY25



- This ongoing collaboration is in two parts: to generate further results to strengthen the use case for Promarker(R)Endo, and to target the development of a next-generation tissue-specific test for this complex disease, further adding to the Company's diagnostics pipeline



- Addresses a global health need - endometriosis affects 1 in 9 women and girls, with diagnosis currently taking an average of 7 years



Endometriosis is a chronic and often debilitating condition affecting one in nine women and girls of reproductive age worldwide. Endometriosis can cause symptoms such as pelvic pain, painful periods and infertility. Promarker(R)Endo is a blood test for the early diagnosis of endometriosis, with existing studies on over 900 individuals showing the test has high diagnostic accuracy [ASX 30 Dec 2024, 26 May 2025].



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr. Richard Lipscombe said, "This is an important collaboration as we bring PromarkerEndo to market in the coming months. Endometriosis is a complicated disease which affects millions of women and girls globally, and it is essential that our results are validated in multiple studies to add to the body of data on the test's accuracy. Precision medicine necessitates that we aim to give precise diagnoses to patients, and this expanded collaboration also offers us a rare opportunity to build a next-generation test that provides distinct information on the location of the disease within the body, something not thought possible via a blood test until now."

Consequently, the collaboration will first provide approximately 300 samples from endometriosis patients with rigorous clinical information to further strengthen the validation data behind PromarkerEndo and support global use of the test by the medical community.



Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong. It is a highly complex disease with many sub-types, including deep tissue and superficial, and can be found in multiple locations from the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic cavity, to the bowel and lungs. To address this complexity the collaboration will also seek to develop a next-generation tissuespecific endometriosis test by examining peritoneal fluid, which is in direct contact with endometriotic lesions. This fluid offers a rich source of potential biomarkers that may not be readily detectable in blood, providing a unique opportunity to identify novel diagnostic targets.



The expanded partnership between Proteomics International, the University of Melbourne and the Royal Women's Hospital builds on the existing four-year collaboration [ASX 4 August 2021] combining the Company's proprietary technology with the University of Melbourne's clinical expertise and the RWH's leading role in women's health.



Professor Peter Rogers, endometriosis researcher and Research Director at the Royal Women's Hospital, said, "A simple, reliable blood test that can detect early-stage endometriosis could transform how we manage this condition. PromarkerEndo has the potential to reduce diagnostic delays and support timely intervention. This collaboration unites deep clinical insight and cutting-edge proteomics technology to address one of the most critical unmet needs in women's health. By combining carefully curated patient information with matched tissue and blood samples, we are enhancing the robustness of biomarker validation. Most exciting is the potential to advance towards a universal blood test that not only diagnoses endometriosis but can also categorise its location in the body."



The collaboration agreement includes key commercial terms and grants Proteomics International an exclusive license to commercialise any new intellectual property (which will be jointly owned), and the right to full assignment of intellectual property upon achieving milestones. The licence is for a period of 10 years and the right to renew for an additional 10 years, or the life of any new patent filed under the project. RWH and the University of Melbourne will be entitled to royalty payments from the sale or license of additional products developed under the project. The licence agreement is also subject to standard terms and conditions (including confidentiality) and warranties typical for a contract of this type.



Diagnosis of endometriosis currently takes on average seven years. This delay is multifactorial, with a key contributor being the reliance on surgery in the absence of biomarker-based tests. The total burden of endometriosis costs in Australia alone are estimated as $9.7 billion each year . A non-invasive diagnostic test would represent a transformational shift in women's healthcare.



Proteomics International and its collaborators remain committed to delivering innovative diagnostic tools that improve lives. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.



About Promarker(R)Endo



PromarkerEndo is a blood test for the diagnosis of endometriosis. The test detects a panel of protein biomarkers - molecular fingerprints - in the blood, to help identify the presence of disease. The test is designed to support the early and accurate diagnosis of endometriosis in women and girls presenting with symptoms. Endometriosis is a chronic and painful condition affecting around one in nine women and girls, occurring when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where is does not belong. The gold-standard for diagnosis is surgical laparoscopy with biopsy, with diagnosis taking an average of 7 years. PromarkerEndo aims to provide a non-invasive, earlier and more accessible diagnostic option to support both patients and clinicians.



About University of Melbourne (www.unimelb.edu.au)



The University of Melbourne is a global leader in higher education. In the spirit of discovery the University convenes thought-leaders from around the world to tackle complex problems in innovative ways with investigator-led, interdisciplinary collaboration central to its purpose as a comprehensive research organisation. The University works with industry partners and specialist research institutes to address the major challenges that exist in the world. The University is embedded within world-leading clusters of expertise, including the Melbourne Biomedical Precinct, Melbourne Innovation District through Melbourne Connect and Southbank Arts Precinct. The University plays a leading role within these precincts to amplify the benefits of research.



About Royal Women's Hospital (www.thewomens.org.au)



The Women's is Australia's first and largest specialist public hospital dedicated to the health and wellbeing of women and newborn babies. For more than 160 years, it has been advocating for new approaches to improving women's health recognising the different health challenges that women face throughout their lives. As a major teaching hospital, the Women's is central to the Victorian health system providing highquality care and compassionate care to more than 200,000 women who speak 60 different languages. It is also home to ten research centres, producing world-leading research to drive better outcomes for women and newborns.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

Related Companies