Perth, Nov 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:RMX ) ( RMXFF:OTCMKTS ), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with active projects in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMX will officially commence trading on the OTCQB at 9.30AM New York Time (ET), Monday 17 November 2025. Red Mountain's recently appointed highly experienced US-based markets advisory team has supported the RMXFF listing and the Company has satisfied all requirements and regulatory approvals for the listing.



In addition, Red Mountain has secured the support of highly experienced markets and investor engagement advisors, with have deep networks within the US capital markets, to further enhance and complement the benefits of the RMXFF listing, including:



- Increased direct trading access for US retail and institutional investors.



- Accessing increased market liquidity with the OTC Markets Group's US$478 billion annual trading volume (2014).



- Improved visibility within the US Critical Minerals strategic partnership network.



- Strategic positioning alongside US-listed peers in the critical minerals sector, which has the potential to significantly improve RMX and RMXFF's valuation metrics.



Red Mountain's multiple US antimony assets in Tier-1 mining districts are located near high value, major Antimony projects:



- Yellow Pine Antimony Project (less than 2km) from Perpetua Resources' ( NASDAQ:PPTA ) (U$4b market cap.) Stibnite Project in Idaho and south of PPTA is the Silver Dollar Antimony Project, with historic mining and results of high-grade Antimony at 17.7% Sb (ASX Announcement: 7 October 2025).



o Located north of Idaho is also the strategic and unique Antimony and precious metals smelter owned by United States Antimony Corp ( NYSE:UAMY ) (A$1.5b market cap.)



- Utah Antimony Project, in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, is directly adjacent to Trigg Minerals' ( ASX:TMG ) ( TMGLF:OTCMKTS ) (market cap. AU$150m) Antimony Canyon Project.



In Australia, RMX - RMXFF has also made significant progress at its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in the New England Orogen in New South Wales. High-grade results of up to 39.3% Sb (ASX Announcement: 2 October 2025) have been discovered at RMX's project which is west of Larvotto Resources' ( ASX:LRV ) (AU$600m market cap) Hillgrove project, Australia's largest Antimony deposit and the target of a recent acquisition proposal by United States Antimony Corp ( NYSE:UAMY ).



Due to the Board's view on the highly quality and strategic nature of Red Mountain's Critical Minerals Project Portfolio, the Company has been actively engaged in discussions with strategic partners to advance its US and Australian Critical Minerals assets. These discussions are focused on accelerating project development and leveraging partner expertise in navigating US Government funding programs and Strategic Metals project development support.



Announced on 14 November, The US Department of Energy is injecting a further additional $355M into the domestic critical minerals sector, which seeks to advance and scale mining, processing and manufacturing technologies. This aligns with President Trump's Executive Orders, Unleashing American Energy and Immediate Measures to increase American Mineral Production, aiming to secure America's critical mineral supply chain. This also follows the announcement on 21 October, with the US President and Australian Prime Minister signing a Critical Minerals Framework agreement, through which the two governments have committed to spend at least US$1 billion each in the next six months as direct investments into a pipeline of critical minerals projects in in the US and Australia.



Red Mountain set to continue aggressive growth strategy



Red Mountain continues to aggressively seek further opportunities to expand its portfolio of high-quality Strategic Metals projects in Tier-1 US mining jurisdictions, with a goal of building a portfolio of assets to leverage what is an unprecedented critical shortage of Western supply of the Strategic Metals.



The resolution of the US federal government shutdown on 12 November 2025, provides increased clarity and momentum for Red Mountain's US expansion strategy. Subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, the Company expects to announce further growth initiatives in the coming weeks.





Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

