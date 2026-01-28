

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 28, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) announced a major advancement in its Silumina Anodes(TM) Project, achieving the strongest battery cycling performance recorded to date for its proprietary alumina-coated spherical silicon anode material. The latest results demonstrate 88.5% capacity retention after 500 charge-discharge cycles for a 5% addition of Silumina Anodes(TM) to a graphite anode, with a repeated test confirming greater than 88.0% retention at the same interval-validating both the consistency and reproducibility of the Company's process.



Silicon is being increasingly adopted in the battery industry because it can store nearly ten times more lithium ions per gram than graphite, offering a pathway to dramatically higher energy densities. However, this benefit has historically come at a cost: when silicon absorbs lithium during charging, it can expand by up to 300%, causing mechanical stress, particle fracture, and rapid capacity loss.



Altech's Managing Director said:



"These latest results mark a genuine breakthrough for the battery industry. Achieving 88.5% retention at 500 cycles with a 5% silicon addition confirms the stability of our Silumina Anodes(TM) process. Our team in Saxony continues to deliver highly consistent results, validating the technology and scaling methods.



Altech's breakthrough positions us at the forefront of next-generation anode materials, unlocking longer-lasting, higher-capacity lithium-ion batteries."



Altech - $6m Placement to Advance Battery Projects



Altech completed a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in the placement also received free attaching listed options at 1 option for every 2 shares issued with an exercise price of $0.065 and expiry date of 31 October 2028.



The Shares and Options under the Placement were issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1. The options represent a new class of listed security and as such, required a Prospectus to be issued prior to the options being allotted.



The Placement was jointly managed by Evolution Capital and Alpine Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a combined 6% fee on all funds raised plus 60,000,000 options.



The funding establishes balance sheet flexibility for the Company to execute on the following near term milestones:



- Funding Deals: sourcing project finance for the 120 MWh CERENERGY(R) production facility in Germany, supporting large-scale commercial rollout.



- Pilot Plant and Battery Commercialisation News:



- Completion of the larger 90kWh battery prototype for the CERENERGY(R) project.



- Preliminary assessment for establishing a 4 GWh Giga factory for largescale production.



About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

