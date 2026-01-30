

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 30, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Ltd ( ASX:CTN ) has announced the Quarterly Activities Report period ending 31 December 2025.



HIGHLIGHTS



Central Yilgarn Project



- Phase 1 of a ~20,000m drilling program commenced, comprising ~10,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and Aircore (AC) drilling across priority targets at Evanston (Leghorn, Viper South, T1B) and Yerilgee (T8, Chicken Little, Snowflake)



Beasley Creek Project



- Completed Acquisition of the Beasley Creek Gold Project, adding a New District-Scale Gold Opportunity in the Pilbara Craton



- Independent Technical Review Confirmed Prospectivity for Shear-Hosted Orogenic Gold Along the Mithgoondy Shear Zone



- Flamingo Prospect Identified as Priority Drill-Ready Target, Enhancing Near-Term Exploration Optionality



Laverton Project



- All assay results from the September 2025 RC drilling program at the Halo Project (Laverton) received; mineralisation zone extended and remains open along strike and down plunge



Corporate



- Mr Martin Bennett resigned as Non-Executive Director, effective 6 November 2025



- Annual General Meeting held with all resolutions decided by poll and results released to the ASX



- Shareholders approved the adoption of an updated Constitution, aligning the Company with current Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule requirements and providing a modernised framework for capital management and shareholder rights



CENTRAL YILGARN PROJECT



In December 2024, Catalina Resources Ltd completed the acquisition of the Yerilgee and Evanston Greenstone Belts from Dreadnought Resources Limited ( ASX:DRE ), consolidating over 650 km2 of contiguous tenure in the Central Yilgarn region, approximately 190 km northwest of Kalgoorlie (Figure 1*). The tenement package includes multiple underexplored mineralised corridors considered prospective for gold, nickel, lithium, and rare earth elements.



Catalina commenced Phase 1 drilling of its ~20,000m drilling program. The program was designed to test several of these structural and lithological positions across the Evaston Project (Leghorn, Viper South and T1B prospects) and the Yerligee Project (Chicken Little, Snowflake, T8 and Auger 2 prospects) to refine the geological model in a zone known for significant historical results, including:



- 48m @ 0.67g/t Au from 27m including 21m @ 1.13g/t Au from 54m and 3m @ 2.2 8g/t Au from 63m



- 7 m @ 0.79 % Cu and 535 ppb Au in massive sulphide from the same zone



- 18m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 16m, including 4m @ 3.8 g/t Au



- 15m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 12m, including 3m @ 6.7 g/t Au from 12m



- 33m @ 0.3 g/t Au from surface, including 3m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 27m



Drilling across priority targets (figures 2 to 6*) at Evanston and Yerilgee is expected to be completed in February 2026. Assay results are pending and once received, will be integrated with geological modelling to support target refinement and guide subsequent drilling programs.



BEASLEY CREEK PROJECT



Catalina completed the acquisition of the Beasley Creek Gold Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project comprises a contiguous package of exploration licences covering a prospective gold corridor within the Mallina Basin.



As noted within the acquisition announcement the wider district hosts an array of proven gold resources (figure 7*) - including former Northern Star's Paulsens Gold Operation, which recovered 907,344oz @ 7.3 g/t Au for an average of ~75kozpa between 2005-2017. This asset has since been acquired by Black Cat Syndicate for the purpose of remnant mining within the existing resource, achieving its first gold pour in December 2024.



The acquisition provides Catalina with exposure to a large, underexplored gold system in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, complementing the Company's existing Laverton and Central Yilgarn assets.



The project hosts multiple historical gold occurrences and drill intercepts, including:



- 4 m @ 11.5 g/t Au from historical drilling at the RRC15 prospect



- Broad zones of anomalous gold mineralisation across multiple target areas



An independent review confirmed strong prospectivity for shear-hosted orogenic gold across the project, positioned along the Mithgoondy Shear Zone and related structures.



The review identified the Flamingo (figure 8*) prospect as the standout drill-ready target, defined by coincident soil anomalism, magnetic features, favourable lithologies and structural trends.



Planned activities for Beasley Creek include



- Commence engagement with relevant Aboriginal representative bodies



- Define and execute infill and extension soil programs over Flamingo



- Confirmation drilling north of RRC15



- Targeted follow-up of anomalies on pending tenements



- Application for EIS co-funding to support initial drilling activities



LAVERTON PROJECT



The Halo Gold Project in Laverton lies along the Barnicoat Shear Zone (BSZ), a regionally significant structural corridor that also hosts the Lily Pond Well, Mon Ami, and Ida H gold resources (Figure 9*).



Geophysical interpretations indicate that the BSZ transects Catalina's tenement, providing a strong structural setting for the observed mineralisation. This context underpinned Catalina's rationale for systematic drilling to test for extensions along strike and at depth.



In January 2026 Catalina announced that it will divest its Laverton project portfolio to Forrestania Resources Limited ( ASX:FRS ) as part of a portfolio rationalisation strategy.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:







About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.

