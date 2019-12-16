

State of Play - Reid's Dome Gas Project

Brisbane, Dec 10, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) provide the latest company presentation regarding the "State of Play" of the Reid's Dome Gas Project.This Presentation contains summary information about State Gas and its activities current at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange which are available at www.asx.com.au.To view the presentation, please visit:About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com