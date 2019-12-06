

Investment Tax Allowance approved for HPA Project

Perth, Dec 10, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) that the application made by its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary, Altech Chemicals Sdn Bhd for an Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) incentive has been approved under the High Technology category by the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia.Highlights- Altech's Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) incentive approved by Malaysian Government- No corporate profit tax on business income until year 10 of operations- Positive impact to project free cash flow during the tax relief periodMalaysia has enacted several tax incentives to encourage particular forms of economic activity and investment. The current corporate profits tax rate in Malaysia is 24%, however with certain tax incentives like the Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) program, eligible companies might pay only minimal corporate tax. The ITA program is specifically suitable for companies with large capital investment and provides tax relief period, usually from 5 to 10 years based on the value of qualifying capital expenditure (e.g. factory and machinery).Altech has estimated that based on modelling and applying the approved ITA, it is expected that its high purity alumina (HPA) project will not be liable for Malaysian profits tax on its statutory business income until after year 10 of operations.Commenting on the ITA incentive approval, Altech managing director Mr Iggy Tan said, "The Company is delighted with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia to award ITA incentive to our HPA project for a 10-year period. This is an outstanding outcome for the project and Altech. The unwavering advocacy, guidance and support of MIDA for our HPA project through the ITA incentive application process has been much appreciated. Construction of our HPA plant continues to progress in accordance with schedule, completion of electrical substation is the next significant construction milestone.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.