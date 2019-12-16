

State Gas Completes Further Placement

Brisbane, Dec 19, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) ("State Gas" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that further to the placement announced on 11 December 2019 raising ~$1 million at $0.65 per share and the very encouraging production test results from Nyanda-4 (announced to the ASX on 16 December 2019) the Company has today accepted an additional $500,000 of subscriptions on the same terms.The Placement will result in the issue of ~0.77 million new fully paid ordinary shares in State Gas.The funds raised from the placement will be used to conduct additional testing and fully assess the outcomes of its current drilling and testing campaign and plan the pilot program to be undertaken in 2020.Settlement is scheduled for Friday 27 December, with allotment of new shares planned for Monday 30 December.About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

