Interview with David Cole
Malibu, CA, Jan 13, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with David Cole, the CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (TSE:EMX) about the company's successful prospect generator/ royalty generator business model.

EMX announced on January 7th, that Dedeman Madencilik has sold the Balya lead-zinc-silver mine to neighboring Esan. In mid-December, EMX announced that they had acquired a 19.9% interest in the Rawhide gold-silver mine in Nevada.

The Company also holds a 0.5% royalty over the giant Timok copper-gold deposit in Serbia, now being advanced by Zijin Mining fasting tracking a road to production by constructing two vertical shafts into the upper deposit. Mr. Cole and Ellis take a broad luck at the continued growth related to EMX.

About EMX Royalty Corp

EMX Royalty CorpEMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

    



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     


