

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to provide shareholders with its Quarterly Activity Report for the period ending 31 December 2019.Activity Report for the Quarter ended December 2019HIGHLIGHTS- Empire's newly acquired, processed, and interpreted 2D seismic confirms a material Beetaloo Basin acreage position wholly owned by Empire- Empire EP187 2020 exploration drilling approvals well advanced- Solid US operational performance negatively impacted by low prevailing US gas prices- US cost reduction measures implemented following Kansas asset sale, resulting in one-off restructuring costs- Empire in a net cash position for the first time since 2010 following successful completion of A$12 million placement- Directors of the Company increased their shareholdings during the Quarter- Research coverage initiated on Empire- Santos vertical Tanumbirini-1 well production testing results above expectations- Origin horizontal Kyalla 117 N2 1H well drilling advancedTo view the quarterly report, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).

The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.