A White Paper on Chronic Depression

Malibu, CA, Feb 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report, Ellis speaks with Dr. Jack Jacobs, the President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine. We discuss the possibility of the company's FGF-1 Drug as a treatment fo Chronic Depression. Be sure to listen to the interview and read the white paper. It's stated in this interview that 1 in 5 individuals struggle with chronic depression.About Zhittya Genesis Medicine:Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.To view the interview, please visit:To view the whitepaper, please visit:About The Ellis Martin Report

