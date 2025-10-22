loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 22, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis visits with Peter Espig, President and CEO of Nicola Mining Inc. ( CVE:NIM ) ( HUSIF:OTCMKTS ).



Peter Espig, a former Goldman Sachs and Olympus Capital executive with an MBA from Columbia, has transformed Nicola Mining into one of the few juniors delivering both cashflow and exploration upside.



In this conversation:



- How AI-targeting is helping Nicola find new porphyry zones at New Craigmont



- Gold production and concentrate shipments via Talisker Resources and Merritt Mill



- The Treasure Mountain Silver Project and why $25-$50 silver changes everything



- Diversification through gravel & cement operations with First Nations partners



- Upcoming NASDAQ uplist and 2026 production outlook



Nicola Mining is positioning itself as a mid-tier hybrid - cashflow now, exploration for tomorrow.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HIIT1H6W





About Nicola Mining Inc.





Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) (OTCMKTS:HUSIF) is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

