loading.........



Delivers 25 meters of 1.39 g/t Gold.

Malibu, CA, Feb 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Gold Terra Resources Corp ( CVE:YGT ) ( FRA:TX0 ) ( OTCMKTS:TRXXF ) is pleased to announce the results of 3 holes from the winter 2020 drill campaign at Sam Otto South.This drilling is designed to expand mineralized zones identified in the November 2019 NI 43-101 mineral resource report. Highlights include 25 meters of 1.39 g/t gold (including 10.59 meters of 2.48 g/t gold) in hole TSO20-058. In addition, Hole TSO20-53 intersected the main zone with a higher-grade intersection of 2.0 meters of 6.24 g/t gold.Message from David Suda, President and CEO:"There is early excitement within our technical team around the first batch of assays from Sam Otto. The identification of a new mineralized structure at Sam Otto South underlines the potential to add ounces to the current inferred resource (see attached level plan 40m asl or -150m below surface). We feel that we are at the beginning of a significant expansion of the Sam Otto Zone with these first results with 5 out of 6 remaining holes showing visible gold still pending assays."Gold Terra has drilled a further 14 holes, including 3 holes in the Connector Zone between Sam Otto Main and Sam Otto South, and 2 holes that extend the strike of the Sam Otto Main Zone south. Assay results for these holes are pending. The company is approximately halfway through the winter 2020 drilling program.To view the interview, please visit:To view the press release, please visit:About Gold Terra Resource Corp.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.