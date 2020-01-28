loading.........



Ellis Martin Report April 2020

Malibu, CA, April 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Tim Termuende of Eagle Plains Resources ( CVE:EPL ) ( OTCMKTS:EGPLF ) and Taiga Gold Corp (CSNX:TGC) ( OTCMKTS:TGGDF ) about metals projects in Western Canada.James Pettit of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) updates us on the Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.Jordan Trimble of SkyHarbour Resources ( CVE:SYH ) ( OTCMKTS:SYHBF ) provides analysis on the current uranium market boom.Ellis speaks with East Turkistan's Prime Minister in Exile Salih Hudayar about the plight of the subjugated Muslim Uyghur in China's Xinjiang.We also chat with WABC talk show host and founder of The Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, who will oppose NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021.To view the webcast, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

About Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Managements' current focus is to preserve its treasury while advancing its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Since 2012, Eagle Plains has added to its portfolio a number of new projects exceeding 130,000 ha targeting mainly gold, uranium and base-metals in Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the top 3 jurisdictions in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 5 projects targeting gold in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by SSR Mining under option from Taiga.

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly-prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as the second best place in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.