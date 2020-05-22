

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Sydney, May 25, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Cleary to the Board of DirectorsMr Cleary is a leader in the oil and gas sector. He holds relationships with commercial and government entities gained over a distinguished 29-year career representing Santos, the North West Shelf Venturers and BP in Asia. His executive career was in LNG, pipeline gas and chemicals operations. Mr Cleary's full biography is available in the link below.Mr Cleary's industry experience, relationships and track record will be of particular value to Empire as its progresses its Northern Territory onshore shale petroleum portfolio from exploration to appraisal and ultimately commercialisation.Empire's recently reported independent assessment of recoverable prospective resources in the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins of the Northern Territory, strategically located close to LNG consumer markets in North Asia, have the scale to become a major source of LNG feedstock from existing and new export infrastructure in Darwin.Mr Cleary will stand for election at the upcoming AGM to be held on 14 July 2020.To view more details, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.