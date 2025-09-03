  Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Gas & Oil#Energy General#Financial General
SEAAOC Darwin 2025 Presentation
Sydney, Sep 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (googlechartASX:BTL) (googlechartEEGUF:OTCMKTS) SEAAOC Darwin 2025 Presentation showing the unlocking of the Potential of the Beetaloo Basin.

Globally Significant Gas Basin

Beetaloo Basin is a globally significant basin, estimated to hold more than 200 TCF in-place

Strategic Basin Ownership

Beetaloo Energy holds 1.6 TCF (2C), >47 TCFe (2U)2 of dry, gas rich, LNG-quality natural gas

Domestic Gas Sales Agreement

Beetaloo Energy has secured a domestic gas sale agreement with Northern Territory government, ensuring local market access

Pipeline Connectivity

Beetaloo gas pipeline infrastructure connects to domestic markets and LNG export facilities

Active Development

5 wells drilled and Carpentaria Pilot Project underway

Carpentaria Gas Plant Funding

Beetaloo Energy has secured the necessary funding to develop the Carpentaria Gas Plant

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/FW7US7FZ


About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited

Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ASX:BTL

Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited
E: info@beetalooenergy.com
T: +61-2-9251-1846
F: +61-2-9251-0244
WWW: www.beetalooenergy.com



Link: SEAAOC Darwin 2025 Presentation

Related Industry Topics:

