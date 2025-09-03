

SEAAOC Darwin 2025 Presentation

Sydney, Sep 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ( ASX:BTL ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) SEAAOC Darwin 2025 Presentation showing the unlocking of the Potential of the Beetaloo Basin.



Globally Significant Gas Basin



Beetaloo Basin is a globally significant basin, estimated to hold more than 200 TCF in-place



Strategic Basin Ownership



Beetaloo Energy holds 1.6 TCF (2C), >47 TCFe (2U)2 of dry, gas rich, LNG-quality natural gas



Domestic Gas Sales Agreement



Beetaloo Energy has secured a domestic gas sale agreement with Northern Territory government, ensuring local market access



Pipeline Connectivity



Beetaloo gas pipeline infrastructure connects to domestic markets and LNG export facilities



Active Development



5 wells drilled and Carpentaria Pilot Project underway



Carpentaria Gas Plant Funding



Beetaloo Energy has secured the necessary funding to develop the Carpentaria Gas Plant



About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited





Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.

