Sydney, Sep 12, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In the half year to 30 June 2025, Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited ( ASX:BTL ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) has made significant progress towards our goal of delivering first commercial gas production from the Beetaloo Basin.



Following the successful drilling of our longest horizontal well, Carpentaria-5H, in December, extensive planning was undertaken for the hydraulic stimulation campaign executed in June and July by Halliburton. This milestone marks the largest fracture stimulation in the Beetaloo Basin to date, with 2,955 metres and 67 stages completed-comparable to US production well standards and a historic achievement for the Company and the region. An extended production test is scheduled to commence following the cleanup and soaking period, with initial 30-day flow rate results expected in October 2025.



In May and June, we successfully raised $35 million through a strongly supported placement and Share Purchase Plan. We are grateful for the confidence shown by our existing shareholders, as well as new institutional and sophisticated investors who participated.



To further strengthen our executive capability, we welcomed Mr Alex Hunter as Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years' experience in the energy and resources sector-spanning corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and financial management-Mr Hunter's expertise will be pivotal as Beetaloo Energy transitions into a gas producer.



Reflecting our clear strategic focus, we have also taken the important step of changing our company name to Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited. This name change signifies more than a new identity; it represents our commitment to the Beetaloo Basin, our role in advancing Australia's energy future, and our ambition to become a key supplier of secure, domestic and regional energy.



A significant development during the half year was the On Country Meeting of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the Mambaliya Rrumburriya Wuyaliya Aboriginal Land Trust, convened by the Northern Land Council in June 2025. At this meeting, the Traditional Owners consented to the sale of appraisal gas under the Petroleum Act 1984 (NT). We thank the Traditional Owners for their continued engagement and support.



Planning for the installation of the Carpentaria Gas Plant at EP187 is now in its final stages. The previously announced Macquarie Midstream Infrastructure Facility was finalised in April, with funds to be applied to the gas plant and associated in-field infrastructure subject to achieving FID and meeting certain customary conditions precedent.



The broader investment community is increasingly recognising the Beetaloo Basin's potential. APA's intention to expand critical infrastructure and Santos' plans to restart drilling in 2026 have reinforced confidence that commercial basin development is imminent. This growing recognition has been reflected in a positive re-rating of Beetaloo Energy's share price during the quarter.



As global and domestic demand for secure, affordable energy grows, Beetaloo Energy is well positioned to deliver. On behalf of the Board, we extend our sincere thanks to our dedicated team, whose commitment and hard work underpin these achievements. We also acknowledge the invaluable support of our shareholders, Traditional Owners, and broader stakeholders as we continue to advance the Carpentaria Project.



