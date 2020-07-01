

Information for Online Attendance to the 2020 AGM

Sydney, July 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) provides the following information regarding the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 from 11 am (AEST).Empire s trongly encourages shareholders to attend electronically through the Lumi app rather than in person due to strict attendance limits at the venue of the AGM. Shareholders who attend electronically may participate in the AGM including:- Voting by Poll;- Asking the Company's Directors and Auditor questions; and- Watching the Managing Director's presentation.Please refer to the following pages for instructions on downloading and navigating Lumi's platform to participate electronically in Empire's 2020 Annual General Meeting.Strict attendance limits will be implemented at the AGM venue due to social distancing requirements designed to protect attendees from the risk of COVID-19 transmission. As such, the Company cannot guarantee that all those who attend in person will be able to join the meeting in person.During the registration process, attendees will be required to provide their name, mobile phone number and email address for post-event contact tracing purposes. Collection of this information is required by the building's strata management as a condition for allowing the Company to host this public event. The Company will not use this information for any other purpose.To view the full guide, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.