Sydney, Nov 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The annual South East Asia Australia Offshore & Onshore Conference ("SEAAOC"), which forms part of NT Resources Week, was held in Darwin, Northern Territory from 11th to 13th November 2020.SEAAOC is Northern Australia's largest and longest established petroleum conference and brings together major players involved within Australasia's oil, gas and petroleum industries.Alex Underwood, the Managing Director of Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ), presented at SEAAOC. A recording of the presentation can be found on the Empire website at:Mr Underwood also recently spoke to Energy News Bulletin about the results of the Carpentaria-1 drilling program and its implications for the Beetaloo Basin and Australia's energy sector. That interview can be found here:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.