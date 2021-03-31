

2020 Annual Report

Sydney, Mar 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the financial year the principal continuing activities of Empire Energy Group Ltd ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) consisted of the progression of exploration and appraisal work programs in Empire's wholly owned and operated exploration tenements and applications located in the highly petroleum prospective Northern Territory McArthur Basin (including the Beetaloo Sub-Basin).Key activities completed during the year included the successful drilling of the Carpentaria-1 well in Empire's EP187 permit, intersection of liquids-rich gas at Carpentaria-1, certification of a prospective resources by Netherland, Sewell and Associates Inc and preparation for further exploration and appraisal activities.The production and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States of America. The Empire Group sells its oil and gas products primarily to owners of domestic pipelines, utilities and refiners located in Pennsylvania and New York.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.