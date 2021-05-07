

OliveX and Les Mills sign Milestone Partnership

Sydney, June 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Leading global digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ) has today signed a milestone partnership with world-renowned Les Mills, the leading health and fitness brand to stream all of the ground-breaking Les Mills-created group exercise content using OliveX's web-player platform.Les Mills is famed world over for creating cutting edge, scientifically proven workouts. Les Mills classes feature the world's best music, best moves, and best instructors. It brings it all together to create life-changing fitness experiences. These work outs are available live and on-demand. Working with fitness clubs around the world, Les Mills partners with more than 21,000 fitness clubs and 140,000 instructors, engaging with millions of fitness fans daily.OliveX's platform, delivered through its Volution technology business, provides a hosting service for pre-recorded and on-demand fitness and personal training classes - bringing flexible wellness solutions to users everywhere including workplaces, gyms and homes.The platform will be licenced by Les Mills to provide fitness content to United Kingdom-based businesses for employee fitness programmes and initiatives. The platform may be licenced by Les Mills in other countries and locations in due course.Keith Rumjahn, Chief Executive Office at OliveX said of the Agreement:"Who hasn't heard of Les Mills? The brand is a powerhouse when it comes to live and on-demand fitness experiences and we are naturally thrilled to be partnering with them. Through our Volution platform and technology, we will helping Les Mills' mission of creating a fitter planet by delivering Les Mills content to an even wider audience. This is yet another example of OliveX using its world-leading innovation to power the digital health and fitness revolution. We are excited about this collaboration which represents the latest step in the OliveX journey. 2021 is shaping up to be quite a year, with much more news to come from our group."Nate Garven, Head of Market Implementation at Les Mills said:"We're really looking forward to partnering with OliveX and Volution as we continue to produce and deliver life-changing fitness content. OliveX and Volution have developed leading, easy-to-use digital fitness technology which has the potential to truly change the wellness and fitness industry. We are very much looking forward to working with them as our own business evolution continues."Andy Hall, COO of the Volution technology business added: "Volution has developed a strong digital offer and was one of the founding companies which drove the development of the hybrid gym model in the face of the global pandemic. We are looking forward to working with Les Mills, the team and its network to deliver, explore and maximise the opportunities both here in the UK and globally, within the corporate wellness world."About VolutionOwned by OliveX Holdings Limited, Volution is a UK-based software business that develops tools and interfaces to help gyms maximise the value of their data. By providing tools to attract, engage, retain and monetise gym memberships, Volution's software enables gym owners to optimise the performance and returns from their clubs.To learn more, visit www.volution.fitAbout Les MillsA global leader in group fitness programming, Les Mills has been providing people with innovative ways to exercise for over 50 years. Les Mills is the creator of science-backed group fitness programs, including BODYPUMP (weights), BODYCOMBAT (martial arts), RPM(TM)(indoor cycling), LES MILLS GRIT(TM) (30-minute high-intensity interval training) and the revolutionary immersive cycle experience, THE TRIP(TM). LES MILLS workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 100 countries and are available for at-home exercisers via the LES MILLS On Demand streaming platform. Every week, millions of people get fit with Les Mills.To learn more, visit www.lesmills.comAbout OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.