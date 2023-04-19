

OLIVEX & MARVEL

Sydney, April 19, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ) is pleased to announce their collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the global launch of Marvel Move, a new interactive fitness adventure for smartphones.



This collaboration, led by Six to Start, a subsidiary of OliveX, will be available as a featured fitness program in the forthcoming ZRX app, the new home of Zombies, Run! and will be launching in Winter 2023. Marvel Move will feature fan-favourite Marvel Comics characters, including Thor, Loki, Hulk, and the X-Men, in a uniquely immersive storyline-led running adventure.



OliveX CEO & Co-Founder, Keith Rumjahn, said "OliveX is delighted to work with Marvel Entertainment, to launch to the world, Marvel's first ever immersive fitness experience. We ould not be more proud of the work to date on the project and believe this collaboration will further strengthen our position as a leader in the Fitness Metaverse."



Combining over a decade of experience creating narrated fitness journeys in Zombies, Run! with Marvel's unrivalled storylines and fans worldwide, OliveX's team of world-class storytellers have developed thrilling Marvel Comics-based storylines in which the runner is the main character, and Marvel characters help the runner to meet fitness goals amid a number of extraordinary adventures.



Users will have full control over whether they walk, jog or run as well as the time and distance of their journey, and can enable thrilling chases when they want to intensify their workout.



Users will also be able to limitlessly track their activity whether they're outdoors, on a treadmill, or in a wheelchair, with the added opportunity to enroll in expert-designed 5km, 10km, half-marathon, and marathon training programs.

Marvel's Vice President & Creative Executive, Ryan Penagos said "Marvel fans have a deep connection to the storylines in the comics, so we're very excited for them, along with our newer fans, to experience new adventures with the characters they know and love."



"I started my own fitness journey with the Zombies, Run! training program years ago, and I can confidentially say the Marvel Universe is in excellent hands when it comes to bringing our fans an epic adventure in fitness!" added Mr Penagos.



Six to Start CEO & Co-founder, Adrian hon said "There's nothing more motivating than combining exercise and storytelling. Ten years of making the world's best-selling smartphone fitness game, Zombies, Run!, have taught us that epic adventures with characters you love can make you go that extra mile. Our collaboration with Marvel will deliver that same powerful motivation to millions more."



"Interactive storytelling is the 21st century's dominant form of entertainment. We're incredibly excited to help fans of the Marvel Universe achieve their fitness goals with their favourite characters - and turn them into heroes themselves." said Mr Hon.



Marvel Move will launch the following storylines:



"Thor & Loki: Asgard 5K Training" written by Alex Acks



Lost in the Ten Realms, you have only one way home: follow the guidance of Thor and Loki... if they can stop fighting for five minutes. With 24 fully voiced workouts over eight weeks, this is an expert-designed training programme designed to take you from zero running experience to being capable of running a full 5K with the godly sibling duo.



"X-Men: Age of ORCHIS" written by Tini Howard



Discover your mutant identity as you're welcomed to the mutant haven of Krakoa. You'll be recruited to work alongside the X-Men to counter a rising threat to mutant-kind. Written by Tini Howard (X-Men comics), this is a classic globe-trotting X-Men-style adventure alongside Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, and many more.



"The Hulk: Hulkville" written by Matt Wieteska



Run from the authorities with Bruce and Betty Banner as they try to hide Hulk from the world.



But when you finally find shelter in a remote desert town, mysterious forces are at work... can you uncover the truth before it's too late?



"Daredevil: Terminal Degree" written by Bilal Dardai



As a new student at a prestigious law school, you soon realise all is not as it seems. Before you know it, you're pulled into the dangerous criminal underworld and find yourself working alongside Daredevil himself to bring down the whole house of cards.



"Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams" written by Kim Richards



You find yourself listening to an audio tour guide for a place you've never visited... but nothing seems quite right... Suddenly you realise there's another voice leaking through, warning you, trying to guide you: a certain Sorcerer Supreme. Featuring Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, you'll need to figure out where you are, and how you'll escape. Quickly.



Become a Member of the Marvel Move Founders Club



The Marvel Move Founders Club offers users exclusive-but limited-benefits they cannot get anywhere else, including a free trial for Marvel Unlimited*, one free month of Zombies, Run!, and invitations to private Q&A livestreams-all on top of a two-year subscription to Marvel Move. Founders Club members can even get their name in the credits of Marvel Move! For a limited time only, two years of membership is available for just US$99, a 30% discount on the standard price of US$74.99 per year**. The Founders Club is only open to new members prior to the launch of Marvel Move and features five membership tiers, filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.



*Free trial available for only new subscribers. Unless otherwise stated at the time of purchase, all Marvel Unlimited subscriptions automatically renew as follows: at the conclusion of your free trial term and on a subsequent recurring basis (monthly, annual, or other term as applicable for your selected subscription offer), Marvel will automatically renew your subscription by charging your payment method on file at the renewal rate then in effect unless and until you cancel.



Subscribers can cancel their subscription at any time by accessing My Account or reaching out to Marvel Customer Support at help.marvel.com. All subscription fees are nonrefundable. No refunds or credits for partial months or years.



** (plus-tax where applicable) All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 04/18/2022 12:00 AM ET to 08/08/2023 11:59 PM ET on monthly memberships only. Subsequent months after promotional pricing period are billed monthly to the payment card on file at the then-current monthly subscription fee (currently $9.99 per month) unless and until cancelled. Offer is open to new Marvel Unlimited members. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and other terms and conditions apply.



Marvel Move: Coming Winter 2023



Marvel Move will be launching and commercially available for iPhone and Android users globally from Winter 2023 via the upcoming ZRX app. For exclusive content leading up to the launch and immediate access once live, pre-sale signup is now available at https://zrx.app/marvel.



Zombies, Run! is a smartphone fitness game launched in 2012 by Six to Start and award-winning writer Naomi Alderman. With over 10 million players worldwide, players are immersed into different storylines to complete missions across multiple seasons. The mission is to escape a zombie epidemic, through walking, jogging or running and collecting supplies on your journey to increase your chances for survival. With Zombies, Run! paving the way, Six to Start has developed a reliable, proven approach to making exercise work for each individual at any stage of their fitness journey. Players are guaranteed experience-led motivation and driven to complete more workouts in order to find out what happens next in the story.



About Six to Start



Six to Start, a subsidiary of OliveX ( NSX:OLX ), a global leader in the fitness metaverse, is a UK company specialising in fitness, gameplay, and storytelling. They've co-created Zombies, Run!, the world's best selling smartphone fitness app with ten million players, and The Walk, the first smartphone fitness game funded by the UK's Department of Health.



Founded in 2007, the company has designed treasure hunts and games involving millions of players for the BBC, Muse, Microsoft, the British Museum, and Disney Imagineering, along with cutting-edge fiction for Penguin and Macmillan that's been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art.



About Marvel Entertainment



Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. (C) 2023 MARVEL





About OliveX Holdings Limited





OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.