

OliveX Announces exclusive Sandbox Experience for a Limited Time

Sydney, April 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is pleased to announce that it is bringing fitness to The Sandbox for a limited time.



This exclusive collaboration will run from April 11 to April 17, and will enable participants to visit the OliveX Fitness City Sandbox and experience a number of interactive games, including hidden corners, ladders, obstacles and a number of labyrinths to escape.



The Sandbox co-founder and COO, Sebastian Borget, commented "We're thrilled to welcome OliveX's experiences into The Sandbox. Fitness City will provide a fun and interactive way for players to engage in physical activity in an immersive environment,"



"It will motivate people to get active and lead healthier lifestyles, engaging with meaningful rewards that allow them to connect with other OliveX community members."



The Sandbox already partners with global brands such as Gucci, Adidas, Hell's Kitchen Smurfs, Snoop Dogg, and this exciting new partnership will open the partnership to health and fitness brands such as Gymaesthetics, Go24 and Salsation.



OliveX CEO, Mr Keith Rumjahn, commented "Every fitness brand will need to enter the metaverse at some stage, just as every fitness brand has a website or social media platform.



We're excited to partner with The Sandbox, the leader in the web3 metaverse space."



This collaboration will also allow Gym A Club holders to put their playable avatars into action for the first time. Based on five different characters with varying rarities including five-time Muay Thai World Champion Alain Ngalani, members will be able to meet and interact with holders and meet new friends within the Fitness City Sandbox.





About OliveX Holdings Limited





OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.