

Results from the OliveX Genesis NFT Auction

Sydney, Feb 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is pleased to announce the successful completion on the auction via Opensea for its most recent NFT collection, "OliveX Genesis", as initially announced on 15 February 2023.



The auction results are key to unlocking the value of the Genesis NFT collection. OliveX reports the auction had an estimated 2,500 bids on all 370 NFTs. The NFTs were finalised at the floor price of 5 ETH each and generated 1,850 ETH in revenue (estimated US$3.1 million on 19 February 2023 at mint end).



OliveX launched the Genesis auction in conjunction with leading Web3 and NFT space builder Keungz, who are entitled to a service fee from the auction, the details of which are commercially sensitive.



"The result of the OliveX Genesis collection auction is nothing but true testament to the company's strategic vision, creativity and solid execution capabilities against the current market sentiment," said OliveX Founder and CEO, Mr Keith Rumjahn. "We are overwhelmed by the great support from the Web3 community where 95% of the 370 collection supply was minted out in less than 24 hours. This demonstrates great trust in our team and company vision and product offering within the community."



"Delivering value to holders is now our primary goal. We will leverage our network, collaborative partners and the broader wellness, gaming and fitness ecosystem to further maximize this value for our holders" added Mr Rumjahn.



Prior to the Genesis Collection, OliveX's NFT collection, the Operation Ape NFT, minted in May 2022, generated almost US$500,000 in revenue in 48 hours. In total, 5,943 NFTs were sold to 3,200 passholders. Prior to the Operation Ape NFT, OliveX rolled-out its foundational Kettlemine NFT, which went on to become a key component of the Dustland Runner moveand-earn (MnE) fitness app, a pillar of the metaverse. The collection represents a major step in building an interoperable ecosystem encompassing its product, investor and investment streams. At OliveX, we pride ourselves on developing outstanding products that focus on our foundational mandate to leverage the power of storytelling by bringing immersive, narrative-forward fitness gaming to communities around the world, and the creative concept of OliveX Genesis is no exception.





About OliveX Holdings Limited





OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.