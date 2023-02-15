

OliveX Joins Forces with Keungz

Sydney, Feb 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong-based Web3 thought leader and NFT space builder Keungz (operating under "Awesapp Limited") to collaborate on an NFT collection, OliveX Genesis (Genesis), that will connect the entirety of OliveX's business lines and investment projects under one umbrella.



The forthcoming collection will bring synergy to the OliveX network and represent a major step in building an interoperable ecosystem encompassing its product, investor and investment streams. Following Animoca Brands' strategic investment in 2019, OliveX has cultivated its own distinct collaborative relationships with over 300 brands and portfolio companies, including the Sandbox. Within the Group, the Company is also a key stakeholder in promising investee projects in the wellness and fitness space that Genesis will provide access to, including DEFY Disrupt, Breathonics, Walken, and Genopets.



"The OliveX Genesis collection is the Company's most premium NFT offering so far," said OliveX Founder and CEO, Mr. Keith Rumjahn. "Holders will be plugged directly into OliveX's growing network, with access to individuals within the OliveX product suite, its investment portfolio and rich association of advisors.



"At OliveX, we pride ourselves on developing outstanding products that focus on our foundational mandate to leverage the power of storytelling by bringing immersive, narrativeforward fitness gaming to communities around the world, and the creative concept of OliveX Genesis is no exception. We will be able to engage with a wider segment of health and wellness, gaming and Web3 users globally, and cement OliveX as a major builder and innovator in the space," added Mr. Rumjahn.



OliveX's most recent NFT collection, the Operation Ape NFT, minted in May 2022, generated almost US$500,000 in revenue in 48 hours. In total, 5,943 NFTs were sold to 3,200 passholders.



OliveX will launch the Genesis auction in collaboration with Keungz on 14 February 2023. Keungz's past projects include successful NFT auctions for Kubz NFTs, where sales were estimated at US$11.30 million; Taiji Labs, where sales were estimated US$1.66 million; and the Memeland MVP, where sales are estimated at US$ 21.96 million. Keungz will serve in an advisory role for the OliveX Genesis community.



About Keungz



Based in Hong Kong and operating under the company name Awesapp Limited, Keungz is a leading Web3 and NFT space builder, whose projects to date include auctions for Kubz NFTs, Taiji Labs and Memeland MVP.





About OliveX Holdings Limited





OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.