Sydney, June 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( OTCMKTS:EEGUF ) is pleased to announce the safe and successful placement of four hydraulic fracture stimulation stages in its Carpentaria-1 well where four 'stacked' shale targets within the Velkerri Formation are in the process of being evaluated.Carpentaria-1 is in Empire's wholly owned and operated EP187 permit located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory.Vertical fracture stimulation stages were successfully placed in the A Shale, Intra A/B Shale, B Shale and C Shale of the middle Velkerri Formation over a five-day period. A fracture stimulation was carried out in each target shale zone, with the amount of proppant placed shown in the table below. The proppant is placed into the induced fractures to promote hydrocarbon flow.Stage 1 - A Shale - 305,000 poundsStage 2 - Intra A/B - 252,000 poundsStage 3 - B Shale - 375,000 poundsStage 4 - C Shale - 454,000 poundsInitial flow-back of fluids pumped into the C Shale commenced last night. During the very first hours of flow-back, gas was detected at surface.The next phase of operations will be to mill out the bridge plugs set between each stage and clean out the wellbore. Flow-back operations for all four zones will then commence.Extended production testing will take place after flow-back, with samples taken to determine gas, liquids and water yields from each of the stimulated stages. Wireline logging will also be carried out to assess the induced fracture height in each stage.This data is important for the interpretation of each shale unit's hydrocarbon productivity and understanding of rock properties. Furthermore, the dataset will aid Empire's design and location optimisation for fracture stimulated horizontal appraisal drilling planned for later this year. The horizontal drilling program will be funded from existing cash at bank.Empire will continue to update shareholders as Carpentaria-1 flow-back and extended production testing progresses in the coming weeks.To view images, please visit:About Empire Energy Group Ltd

Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators.

Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006.